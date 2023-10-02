Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Dutch competition watchdog rejects Apple’s objections to fines

Apple was objecting to fines of €50m the regulator imposed over failure to comply with orders to limit the dominant position of Apple’s App Store

02 October 2023 - 12:43
by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Amsterdam — Dutch competition watchdog ACM on Monday said it had rejected objections by Apple against fines of €50m ($53m) it gave the company over failure to comply with orders to limit the dominant position of Apple’s App Store.

The ACM said Apple has complied with most of its demands to open its App Store to alternative forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands but had not met an undisclosed third element of the conditions related to the fines.

The ACM in 2021 ruled that Apple violated Dutch competition laws in the dating app market and required Apple to allow developers of dating apps to use third-party payment processors.

It fined Apple €5m per week, eventually reaching €50m during the period it failed to comply.

Apple objected to these fines, saying that the regulator had incorrectly defined relevant markets and had overestimated the dominance of Apple’s position in the dating app market.

The regulator rejected all of Apple’s objections in a decision dated July 13, 2023, which was published on Monday.

“We disagree with the ACM’s original order, which degrades investment incentives and is not in the best interests of our users’ privacy or data security,” Apple said in a response.

“As the ACM has denied our administrative appeal, we will appeal to the Netherlands courts.”

The ACM said it would publish the still-undisclosed part of the proceedings objected to by Apple if it won in court.

Reuters

AYABONGA CAWE: Green imperialism and the bells of war

Contest for economic and technological superiority is also a window of possibility
Opinion
12 hours ago

Apple met Chinese officials to discuss crackdown on western apps — report

Beijing has been expanding oversight of smartphone and mobile app usage over the past several years
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Inflation edges up in August

Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec
Economy
1 week ago
