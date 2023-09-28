EOH share price falls as it flags further loss
The technology group said one challenge was less spending on technology by the public sector and state-owned enterprises
28 September 2023 - 12:47
EOH shareholders were left unimpressed by the latest trading statement from the technology group after it flagged a further loss in its next annual results as discontinued operations weighed on its performance.
The share price of the company, valued at about R967m on the JSE, was down 5% to R1.52 by 12.26pm after it said that its headline loss per share, a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, would widen by 72.7%-109.1% to 19c-23c, but narrow 53%-62% to 17c-21c when only looking at continued operations, in its results for the year to end-July...
