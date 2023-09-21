Cisco to buy cybersecurity firm Splunk in $28bn deal

Cisco Systems's sign outside one of its offices in San Jose, California, the US, August 11 2022. Picture: PARESH DAVE/REUTERS
Cisco Systems has agreed to buy cybersecurity firm Splunk for about $28bn in its biggest-ever deal to beef up its software business and capitalise on the rising use of artificial intelligence (AI), the companies said on Thursday.
The deal will help reduce Cisco’s reliance on its huge networking equipment business, which has suffered in recent years from supply chain issues and a post-pandemic slowdown in demand.
Cisco offered $157 in cash for each share of Splunk, representing a 31% premium to the company's last closing price.
Splunk shares jumped 23% to trade $9 short of the offer price before the opening bell, while Cisco dropped nearly 5%.
“Combined, Cisco and Splunk will become one of the world's largest software companies and will accelerate Cisco’s business transformation to more recurring revenue,” a joint statement said.
Cisco already has a data-security partnership with Splunk, whose more than 15,000 customers include many prominent companies such as Coca-Cola, Intel and Porsche.
After a surge in revenue growth last year to nearly 40%, Splunk has grappled with an industrywide slowdown in demand in 2023 wrought by rising interest rates and sticky inflation.
Its acquisition will accelerate revenue growth and gross margin expansion at hardware-reliant Cisco in the first fiscal year after the deal's close, according to the companies.
Cisco had also made a more than $20bn approach for Splunk in 2022 but that fell apart, the Wall Street Journal had reported.
“Cisco bought a good synergistic business at a good price. It's a win for both parties,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital. “This will give Cisco an edge in AI-enabled security moving forward.”
The overlap in the security business could, however, invite antitrust scrutiny. One analyst also raised concern about the “underwhelming” transition to the cloud at Splunk.
The deal, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both Cisco and Splunk, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. It will not require China's nod.
If the deal is shelved, Cisco will have to pay a termination fee of $1.48bn.
Cisco to buy cybersecurity firm Splunk in $28bn deal
The deal will make Cisco and Splunk one of the world’s largest data-security software companies
Cisco Systems has agreed to buy cybersecurity firm Splunk for about $28bn in its biggest-ever deal to beef up its software business and capitalise on the rising use of artificial intelligence (AI), the companies said on Thursday.
The deal will help reduce Cisco’s reliance on its huge networking equipment business, which has suffered in recent years from supply chain issues and a post-pandemic slowdown in demand.
Cisco offered $157 in cash for each share of Splunk, representing a 31% premium to the company's last closing price.
Splunk shares jumped 23% to trade $9 short of the offer price before the opening bell, while Cisco dropped nearly 5%.
“Combined, Cisco and Splunk will become one of the world's largest software companies and will accelerate Cisco’s business transformation to more recurring revenue,” a joint statement said.
Cisco already has a data-security partnership with Splunk, whose more than 15,000 customers include many prominent companies such as Coca-Cola, Intel and Porsche.
After a surge in revenue growth last year to nearly 40%, Splunk has grappled with an industrywide slowdown in demand in 2023 wrought by rising interest rates and sticky inflation.
Its acquisition will accelerate revenue growth and gross margin expansion at hardware-reliant Cisco in the first fiscal year after the deal's close, according to the companies.
Cisco had also made a more than $20bn approach for Splunk in 2022 but that fell apart, the Wall Street Journal had reported.
“Cisco bought a good synergistic business at a good price. It's a win for both parties,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital. “This will give Cisco an edge in AI-enabled security moving forward.”
The overlap in the security business could, however, invite antitrust scrutiny. One analyst also raised concern about the “underwhelming” transition to the cloud at Splunk.
The deal, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both Cisco and Splunk, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. It will not require China's nod.
If the deal is shelved, Cisco will have to pay a termination fee of $1.48bn.
Reuters
Huawei unit ships Chinese-made surveillance chips
Instacart shares jump 43% in Nasdaq debut
Apple delays high-end iPhone 15 models in China in sign of strong orders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Toshiba goes private in $14bn JIP deal
Amazon unveils updated Alexa with generative AI at its core
UK to Meta: Encypt, but protect kids first
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.