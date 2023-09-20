Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Amazon unveils updated Alexa with generative AI at its core

The Seattle-based tech company peps up voice assistant and other devices to boost demand

20 September 2023 - 22:04
by Greg Bensinger
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Amazon’s DOT Alexa device. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Amazon’s DOT Alexa device. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Amazon.com on Wednesday unveiled a slate of new and refreshed devices and updated its Alexa voice assistant with generative artificial intelligence (AI) to attract users to the unprofitable product as competition grows from chatbots such as Google’s Bard.

Alexa will converse more naturally, losing its robotic tone of nearly a decade and answer questions such as the start time for soccer games and recipe ideas. It will also be able to compose and recite poems, Amazon showed at the company’s annual product launch in Arlington, Virginia, the US.

Amazon introduced Alexa in 2014, but has not found a consistent means to make it profitable, instead driving shoppers towards the company’s website for more purchases. Typically accessed through speakers or enabled televisions, the service provides spoken answers to user queries, such as the local weather, and can serve as a hub to control home appliances.

The Seattle-based company has worked to pep up Alexa to boost demand particularly after OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst on the scene in November with longform written answers to complex queries. Similar chatbots have sparked an investor frenzy in generative AI start-ups.

“You can now have a near-human-like conversations with Alexa,” Dave Limp, Amazon’s hardware chief, said at the event.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that morale among workers in Amazon’s hardware unit has suffered over shifting strategies and concerns that the company is not producing popular consumer devices. Many products under development, people familiar with matter said, are simply meant to put Alexa in more rooms of the home, such as a carbon monoxide detector with the service built in.

Limp, who is leaving the company before year’s end, showed how one could ask a series of questions without repeatedly using the “Alexa” wake word, a new feature for at least some Alexa devices, like the refreshed Echo Show 8.

At the event, Amazon also introduced refreshed versions of children’s Fire tablets, a soundbar for televisions and new search capabilities on the FireTV service to find free content.

Among the new devices Amazon announced is the $180 Echo Hub wall-mounted touchscreen for controlling gadgets throughout the home. Amazon also showed off a new feature for its Alexa app that can map out internet-connected devices throughout a user’s home for easier control.

Additional announcements included updates to the Echo Frames eyeglasses, with Alexa embedded, and refreshed versions of its Blink outdoor security cameras and Eero Wi-Fi extenders.

Reuters 

Microsoft pledges to defend customers in possible AI copyright challenges

The tech giant says it will pay legal damages if customers are sued for copyright infringement over generative AI output
Companies
1 week ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Where the human stops and AI begins will need some humane answers

The authorship of work by AI is being tested all over the world with SA contributing to precedents too
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Say hello to the AI car salesperson

By 2025 artificial intelligence will sell cars as effectively as a human, says Phyron
Life
1 month ago

JOHAN STEYN: Generative AI will transform the legal profession

As the technology evolves and matures, it will become even more integral to law firms
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
JSE aims to stem exits with simpler listing rules
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PPC eyes decarbonisation opportunities as SA ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Residential property sector pain to continue into ...
Companies / Property
4.
Southern Sun boosted by recovery in occupancies
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Capitec hopes to outdo rivals with lower mobile ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Lost in translation: AI language errors jeopardise asylum cases

World

Salesforce launches AI assistant

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft pledges to defend customers in possible AI copyright challenges

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Education embraces AI with studious caution

World

Google unveils AI tools to close gap with rival Microsoft

Life

Former Google experts start AI research company in Tokyo

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AI could go the way of the plough by enriching the few, economists warn

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.