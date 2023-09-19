Mustek sales rise but financing costs bite into profit
ICT group’s annual revenue up but profit declines
19 September 2023 - 09:28
Mustek reported greater annual revenue and operating profit, but interest rate hikes pushing up the cost of borrowing money led to the information and communications technology group seeing a decline in profit.
The company, valued at about R830m on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-June that revenue rose 13.7% to R10.1bn and operating profit, generated from a company’s core operations 11.7% to R454.8m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.