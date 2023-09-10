Huawei’s smartphone series could lead to firm’s comeback as rival to Apple

People arrive for a product presentation at Huawei in Beijing, China, January 24 2019. Picture: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS
Beijing/Shanghai — A new series of smartphones launched by China’s Huawei Technologies has drawn global attention for containing technology that indicates the company has managed to overcome US sanctions and could come back as a rival to Apple. In late August, the company unveiled the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, and on Friday launched two more smartphones, the Mate X5, which is a new version of its foldable phones, and the Mate 60 Pro+. The Mate 60 is priced from 5,999 yuan ($817.70), the same as Apple’s iPhone 14 in China.
Here are some key things to know about Huawei’s new phones, their suppliers, and what they could mean for the world’s largest smartphone market:
Capability of the Mate 60 series
Huawei has mainly advertised the smartphones’ ability to support satellite communications which allow users to place calls or send messages even in areas where there are no mobile signals or internet, such as on mountains or at sea. It has not disclosed details of the chips used, but analysis firm TechInsights has found that the phone is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).
Speed tests shared by buyers on Chinese social media have suggested that the Mate 60 Pro is capable of download speeds exceeding those of top-line 5G phones.
Chinese buyers comparing the phones to Apple’s latest iPhone 14 have posted reviews online, saying they have comparable specifications such as storage and memory. Huawei’s launch also comes days before Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 on September 12.
The Mate 60s suppliers
Huawei has not officially named the suppliers for the phones’ components, though apart from SMIC, TechInsights also said it found South Korea’s SK Hynix’s DRAM and NAND components in the phone.
SK Hynix, which said it stopped doing business with Huawei since the US introduced restrictions on the firm in 2019, has said it is investigating. The Mate 60 Pro contains more Chinese-made chip components than previous models, TechInsights also said.
Lists of possible Chinese suppliers have been widely circulated online, with shares of companies touted as possible candidates soaring on the speculation.
Most of these are existing suppliers to Huawei. Shares in Dongguan Chitwing Technology, which makes moulds, for instance rose by the daily upward limit of 10% in the days after Huawei’s launch. It did not respond to a request for comment.
Suzhou-based display maker Visionox Technology, whose shares have risen by 15% since the new smartphones were launched on August 29, told Reuters it was a supplier for the new Mate 60 series.
What it could mean for Apple in China’s smartphone market
Huawei was once the world’s largest smartphone firm by sales but saw its market share steadily slump after the US cut its access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models. The company was left only able to sell limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.
Its market share in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, has fallen to 11% so far in 2023 compared to 27% in 2020, in part also due to its move to sell its budget brand Honor in what it described then as a bid to ensure its survival.
The US restrictions left Apple as the main maker of premium smartphones in China. Over the same period, Apple’s market share in China rose to 19% from 11%, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.
Analysts say the Mate 60 might mark Huawei’s comeback as a rival, with sales helped by patriotic fervour as state media and internet users cheer the launch as a blow against the US amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities, said he expects the Mate 60 Pro to ship between 5.5-million and 6-million units for the second half of 2023, up 20% from previously planned volumes.
Cumulative shipments of Mate 60 Pro could reach at least 12-million units 12 months after launch, according to Kuo.
