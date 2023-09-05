JSE publicly censures Ayo director Khalid Abdulla for breaching listing requirements
Abdulla was a nonexecutive director when the transgressions were committed, between December 2017 and August 2018
05 September 2023 - 15:49
The JSE has publicly censured Ayo Technology director Khalid Abdulla for his failure to exercise fiduciary duties in a matter that stretches back five years, when the company breached its listings requirements because of a lack of transparency.
The bourse also fined Abdulla R2m. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.