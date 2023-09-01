Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Takealot blasts order to split its businesses

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza

01 September 2023 - 16:50 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Naspers-owned Takealot, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms locally, seems to have borne the brunt of the commission’s ire. Picture: SUPPLIED
Naspers-owned Takealot, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms locally, seems to have borne the brunt of the commission’s ire. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA e-commerce giant Takealot is disappointed with the outcome of a recent Competition Commission investigation.

The commission has called for the company to split its marketplace and retail businesses, citing concerns about favouritism and the need for a level playing field for small and black-owned businesses.

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
US online brokerage Robinhood to buy back ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
WATCH: Takealot blasts order to split its ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer quits after less ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
End of road for Peter Moyo after top court ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Implats CEO Nico Muller says power cuts are ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.