WATCH: Takealot blasts order to split its businesses

A labour department report shows that the US unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% in August, from 3.5% previously
Responses to fire that killed more than 70 people in Johannesburg betray a callousness on the part of government
Unconfirmed reports suggest the suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist
A study shows that the party acts as a stopover for educated and relatively well-off voters
Just six months before his company filed for bankruptcy last November, Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood
Cabinet has instructed the economic cluster to initiate a plan to combat rising food prices
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Drone attacks on Russia have sharply increased in scale and frequency in recent weeks
It was born at the 2019 World Cup from the simple premise that players will get tired
The new leader has over 17 years of experience working across various BMW SA divisions
SA e-commerce giant Takealot is disappointed with the outcome of a recent Competition Commission investigation.
The commission has called for the company to split its marketplace and retail businesses, citing concerns about favouritism and the need for a level playing field for small and black-owned businesses. Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
Latest
