Brussels — Google will provide more information on targeted advertisements and give researchers more access to data on how its products work, to comply with landmark EU online content rules, the Alphabet unit said on Thursday.
Known as the Digital Services Act, the new rules are more onerous for Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Twitter, booking.com, Pinterest, Snap’s Snapchat, Wikipedia, Zalando and Alibaba’s AliExpress because of their large number of users.
The act, which will go into effect on Friday, requires companies to do more to tackle child sexual abuse material and disinformation, be more transparent on their algorithmic processes, bots and targeted advertisements and to remove illegal, unsafe or counterfeit products sold on their platforms.
“We will be expanding the Ads Transparency Centre, a global searchable repository of advertisers across all our platforms, to meet specific [act] provisions and providing additional information on targeting for ads served in the EU,” Google’s vice-president for trust and safety, Laurie Richardson, said in a blog post.
“We will increase data access for researchers looking to understand more about how Google Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Play and Shopping work in practice, and conducting research related to understanding systemic content risks in the EU,” she said.
The US tech giant will also provide more visibility into its content moderation decisions, give users different ways to contact the company and update its reporting and appeals processes to provide specified types of information and context about its decisions.
It will roll out a new Transparency Centre for people to access information about its policies on a product-by-product basis.
Google to give more information about adverts as EU online rules kick in
The Digital Services Act requires companies to be more transparent on algorithmic processes, and to remove illegal products sold on their platforms
Brussels — Google will provide more information on targeted advertisements and give researchers more access to data on how its products work, to comply with landmark EU online content rules, the Alphabet unit said on Thursday.
Known as the Digital Services Act, the new rules are more onerous for Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Twitter, booking.com, Pinterest, Snap’s Snapchat, Wikipedia, Zalando and Alibaba’s AliExpress because of their large number of users.
The act, which will go into effect on Friday, requires companies to do more to tackle child sexual abuse material and disinformation, be more transparent on their algorithmic processes, bots and targeted advertisements and to remove illegal, unsafe or counterfeit products sold on their platforms.
“We will be expanding the Ads Transparency Centre, a global searchable repository of advertisers across all our platforms, to meet specific [act] provisions and providing additional information on targeting for ads served in the EU,” Google’s vice-president for trust and safety, Laurie Richardson, said in a blog post.
“We will increase data access for researchers looking to understand more about how Google Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Play and Shopping work in practice, and conducting research related to understanding systemic content risks in the EU,” she said.
The US tech giant will also provide more visibility into its content moderation decisions, give users different ways to contact the company and update its reporting and appeals processes to provide specified types of information and context about its decisions.
It will roll out a new Transparency Centre for people to access information about its policies on a product-by-product basis.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Google faulted for platform dominance
New rules rattle online retailers as watchdog acts for small business
Google’s adtech dominance harms competition, says Brussels
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.