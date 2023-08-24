Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google to give more information about adverts as EU online rules kick in

The Digital Services Act requires companies to be more transparent on algorithmic processes, and to remove illegal products sold on their platforms

24 August 2023 - 13:45 Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Brussels — Google will provide more information on targeted advertisements and give researchers more access to data on how its products work, to comply with landmark EU online content rules, the Alphabet unit said on Thursday.

Known as the Digital Services Act, the new rules are more onerous for Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Twitter, booking.com, Pinterest, Snap’s Snapchat, Wikipedia, Zalando and Alibaba’s AliExpress because of their large number of users.

The act, which will go into effect on Friday, requires companies to do more to tackle child sexual abuse material and disinformation, be more transparent on their algorithmic processes, bots and targeted advertisements and to remove illegal, unsafe or counterfeit products sold on their platforms.

“We will be expanding the Ads Transparency Centre, a global searchable repository of advertisers across all our platforms, to meet specific [act] provisions and providing additional information on targeting for ads served in the EU,” Google’s vice-president for trust and safety, Laurie Richardson, said in a blog post.

“We will increase data access for researchers looking to understand more about how Google Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Play and Shopping work in practice, and conducting research related to understanding systemic content risks in the EU,” she said.

The US tech giant will also provide more visibility into its content moderation decisions, give users different ways to contact the company and update its reporting and appeals processes to provide specified types of information and context about its decisions.

It will roll out a new Transparency Centre for people to access information about its policies on a product-by-product basis.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Google to give more information about adverts as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Momentum Metropolitan expects continued earnings ...
Companies
3.
Workforce had to fire 10%-15% of staff as ...
Companies / Management
4.
WATCH | Episode 27 of SME show with Rams Mabote
Companies
5.
Standard Bank Group releases 2023 interim ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Google faulted for platform dominance

News & Fox / Digital

New rules rattle online retailers as watchdog acts for small business

National

Google’s adtech dominance harms competition, says Brussels

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.