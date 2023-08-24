Blue Label rebalancing its books after Cell C recap
It has been loaded with long-term debt, prompting it and fellow investor Lesaka Technology to write down their combined R7.5bn investment to nil
24 August 2023 - 19:42
Blue Label Telecoms has warned of a more than a 60% decrease in earnings as the group deals with the effect of rebalancing its books after the recapitalisation of Cell C.
Blue Label, Cell C’s largest shareholder, completed the long-awaited recapitalisation of the troubled mobile company in September. SA’s fourth-largest mobile network operator has struggled to make a profit since it opened for business in 2001...
