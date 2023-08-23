Businessperson Isaac Mophatlane has been appointed to Mustek’s board of directors, the company announced late on Wednesday.
The JSE-listed technology group said the appointment as an independent non-executive director is effective from September 1.
Mustek, an assembler and distributor of ICT products, was established in 1987 and its brand portfolio includes Acer, Asus, Samsung and Lenovo.
Mophatlane co-founded BCX with his late brother, Benjamin, in 1996, when it was known as Business Connection. In 2004, the company merged with Comparex Africa. Mophatlane held a number of executive roles before becoming group CEO of BCX following the passing of Benjamin.
The company is now part of Telkom, serving as its enterprise IT business, having been sold in 2015.
He currently serves as an independent non-executive director for Pepkor Holdings and was previously an independent non-executive director for Exxaro.
The news comes a few months after Reverend Vukile Mehana said he will step down as chair of Mustek.
Mehana is said to have indicated his intention to retire as a non-executive director and chairperson of Mustek’s board after the group’s next AGM, expected to be held on November 23.
A year ago, the ICT group named Hein Engelbrecht its CEO after the death of founder David Kan.
Mophatlane started his career at Software Connexion and soon became the youngest director on the board of a listed company.
He has since co-founded the Randvest Group, an SA-based majority black-owned investment holding company, in 2017.
“Isaac has a depth of experience in building a business from a small company to a large listed entity with operations across multiple countries, both in Africa and abroad. He has an extensive network in the ICT, financial services, and retail industries in several African countries,” said Mustek.
Isaac Mophatlane joins Mustek board of directors
From co-founding BCX to joining Mustek, Mophatlane’s ICT journey underscores his knack for scaling businesses across Africa
