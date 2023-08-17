Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Embracer’s profits falter, but CEO’s forecast is steady

A rocky year and a failed $2bn partnership have not shaken the Tomb Raider gaming group’s full-year confidence

17 August 2023 - 08:05 Jesus Calero and Marie Mannes
Picture: GONZALO ARROYO MORENO/GETTY IMAGES
Stockholm — Swedish gaming group Embracer on Thursday reported a weaker-than-expected operating profit for the April-June period, but reiterated its full-year guidance as its restructuring programme was on track.

Adjusted operating profit for the fiscal first quarter stood at 1.67-billion Swedish crowns ($152.75m), lagging the 1.78 billion expected in a company-provided poll of analysts, but up from 1.32 billion crowns a year ago.

“We now have increased confidence regarding earnings this year and we are on track to deliver on the restructuring programme,” CEO Lars Wingefors said in a statement.

Wingefors said operating costs increased due to inflation and the run-rate impact of prior-year recruitment.

After initially capitalising on a Covid-related boost in gaming demand, the company has had a difficult year with development delays, weaker demand and a poor reception for some of its new games.

In addition to a weak gaming environment, a $2bn partnership it had called “groundbreaking” fell through in May, sending the company’s shares down 45%. 

Reuters

