Mastercard to buy a stake in MTN’s fintech business
The payments giant will help the mobile operator expand its payments and remittance services
14 August 2023 - 11:07
MTN posted a greater interim profit despite a tough economic environment and announced a possible partnership with payments giant Mastercard, which is set to buy a minority stake in the fintech businesses of Africa’s largest mobile operator.
The company, valued at about R264.9bn on the JSE, reported that its profit increased 7.3% year on year to R11.2bn and that group service revenue grew 15.1% on a constant currency basis to R107.7bn, in its results for the six months to end-June...
