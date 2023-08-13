Liquid pushes more satellite coverage as technology improves
The local telecom operator partners with specialist providers for the technology rather than launch its own devices
13 August 2023 - 17:37
Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies is excited about growth opportunities regarding satellite internet access, driven in part by the entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink into the market.
Yet, the company has no appetite to launch its own satellite, choosing to rather partner with specialist providers for the technology. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.