The Competition Commission has recommended against the proposed Vodacom-Maziv merger. The commission is of the view that the transaction is likely to prevent or lessen competition in several markets. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with Competition Commission principal analyst Grusham Mutizwa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Competition Commission opposes Vodacom-Maziv deal
Business Day TV speaks to Competition Commission principal analyst Grusham Mutizwa
