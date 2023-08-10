Remgro bets on contested Vodacom fibre merger
While the Competition Commission raises red flags over the R13bn deal, Remgro sees a brighter economic future
10 August 2023 - 08:07
Remgro, the investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, is confident that the Competition Tribunal will approve the merger between telecom business Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) and the fibre businesses of Vodacom, SA’s biggest mobile phone operator.
This comes after the Competition Commission on Tuesday recommended that the deal involving CIVH’s fibre units, Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), which were folded into a new holding company called Maziv, be blocked as Vodacom aims to take a 30% stake in Maziv, worth an estimated R13bn, with the option of raising that to 40%...
