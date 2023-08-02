Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: New rules rattle online retail companies

Business Day TV spoke to Business day writer Katherine Child

02 August 2023
Picture: 123RF/andreypopov

After an extensive 25-month examination of websites and search engines, the Competition Commission has released a set of influential suggestions aimed at enhancing fairness and competitiveness within the realm of online retail.

Business day writer Katherine Child spoke to Business Day TV, providing detail on the new rules that are rattling online retailers.

