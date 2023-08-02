After an extensive 25-month examination of websites and search engines, the Competition Commission has released a set of influential suggestions aimed at enhancing fairness and competitiveness within the realm of online retail.
Business day writer Katherine Child spoke to Business Day TV, providing detail on the new rules that are rattling online retailers.
NEWSWROOM CROSSING
WATCH: New rules rattle online retail companies
Business Day TV spoke to Business day writer Katherine Child
After an extensive 25-month examination of websites and search engines, the Competition Commission has released a set of influential suggestions aimed at enhancing fairness and competitiveness within the realm of online retail.
Business day writer Katherine Child spoke to Business Day TV, providing detail on the new rules that are rattling online retailers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.