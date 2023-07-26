Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Unlocking SA’s technology investment potential

Business Day TV speaks to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at Mineworkers Investment Company

26 July 2023 - 20:49
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Tech-enabled businesses represent exciting growth opportunities for investors and tech start-ups, and continue to show year-on-year growth in funding across the continent. Business Day TV unpacked SA’s technology investment potential with Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at Mineworkers Investment Company.

Or listen to full audio

