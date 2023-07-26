Tech-enabled businesses represent exciting growth opportunities for investors and tech start-ups, and continue to show year-on-year growth in funding across the continent. Business Day TV unpacked SA’s technology investment potential with Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at Mineworkers Investment Company.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unlocking SA’s technology investment potential
Business Day TV speaks to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at Mineworkers Investment Company
Or listen to full audio
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.