Samsung throws down the gauntlet with its latest foldable phones

A sneak peak of the Samsung foldable phone at a developer conference in San Francisco. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM
Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest foldable smartphones on Wednesday, keeping prices around the same level for a third straight year as it seeks to challenge Apple’s dominance in the premium market.
Samsung, the biggest smartphone maker, pioneered the segment in 2019, betting it would appeal to consumers looking for a bigger screen to see content, while its foldable displays keep the overall phone size compact.
Foldable phones remain a niche product category, carving out 5% of the global premium smartphone market, though the sector has grown rapidly from 0.3% in 2019, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Samsung, a leader in the segment with 63% market share in the first quarter, is looking to accelerate that growth with an aggressive pricing plan and faster rollout, industry analysts said.
The company on Wednesday priced its new clamshell Galaxy Z Flip5 at $999.99 (about R17,700) and the wide Galaxy Z Fold5 to start at $1,799.99 in the US, the same as the launch prices of the previous two years’ models.
It made the folded Flip5 thinner than last year’s by improving the hinge and enlarged the cover screen to 3.4 inches (8.64cm), adding more capacity for interactions and an improved ability to take a selfie with the top-line main camera.
Samsung's 7.6-inch screen Fold5, lighter and thinner than last year’s model, offers a bigger vapour chamber for better heat management when gaming or multitasking and a 41% thinner stylus.
Both models use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets.
The unveiling of the latest models comes weeks earlier than last year, which analysts regard as a bid to keep the limelight for longer before the next iPhone release.
“Competition with Apple's iPhone 15 series is inevitable,” said Jene Park, senior analyst at Counterpoint. “Consumers of foldable products are expanding from early adopters to general users, in particular, in China and Western Europe.”
Advanced technology used for foldable displays and hinges, foldable phones means they are “significantly more expensive [to make] than general smartphones”, which can make price the biggest obstacle for a consumer, Park added.
In 2023, global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to reach 19-million units, up about 45% from 13.1-million in 2022, according to Counterpoint.
Apple had a 75% share of the premium smartphone market priced at $600 or above in 2022 compared with Samsung’s 16%. Samsung’s new foldable phones will be available from August 11 in select markets.
Reuters
