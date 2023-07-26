Altron to retrench after losing out on lucrative Gauteng project
Technology group warns of interim headline loss due to associated costs and writedowns
26 July 2023 - 12:32
Technology firm Altron will retrench staff after losing out on the next phase of the lucrative Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) to provide fibre connectivity across the province.
The company said in an update on Wednesday it has started with the so-called Section 189A process of the Labour Relations Act that deals with retrenchments. The company, which is valued about R3.2bn on the JSE, expects proceedings to be finalised in September at a cost of R11m...
