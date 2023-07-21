Vodacom sees jump in revenue boosted by Vodafone Egypt
The mobile phone operator reported growth across all its metrics at the start of its new financial year
21 July 2023 - 10:49
SA’s biggest mobile phone operator Vodacom reported a jump in revenue, helped by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt, with growth across all of its metrics in the first quarter of its new financial year.
The company, valued at about R236.7bn on the JSE, said for the three months to end-June that group revenue grew more than a third to R35.7bn and 5.3% growth on a comparable basis, despite ongoing uncertainty affecting global markets and economies...
