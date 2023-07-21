Vodacom dials up Egypt
The mobile phone operator reports growth on all fronts at the start of its new financial year
21 July 2023 - 10:49
UPDATED 23 July 2023 - 16:22
SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, Vodacom, reported a jump in revenue, helped by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt, with growth across all of its metrics in the first quarter of its new financial year.
Financial services, one of Vodacom’s new areas of business, also drove up earnings for the period...
