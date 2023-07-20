Telkom blocks SIU probe with high court win
Ramaphosa-ordered investigation of old contracts that lost group about R20bn declared invalid and set aside
20 July 2023 - 18:44
Telkom, which has just turned down a takeover bid by its former CEO, has won a case putting an end to an investigation into its ill-fated operations in Nigeria and Mauritius more than a decade ago.
In January 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered a probe of Telkom’s forays in the two countries, giving the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wide scope to look into allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the company’s affairs dating as far back as 2006...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now