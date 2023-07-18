Subscriptions surge as MultiChoice limits streaming
A risky bet against password sharing turns profitable for Africa's top pay-TV operator
18 July 2023 - 14:06
The head of Africa’s largest pay-TV operator says the move to limit the streaming of DStv online to one device at a time for households has been positive, resulting in increasing subscriptions.
Last year, MultiChoice came under fire for its decision to limit the number of people that could watch live content at a time using one subscription or account. ..
