WATCH: SA’s cinema market post-Covid

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Sardi, Group CEO of Ster-Kinekor

07 July 2023 - 16:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Attendance at Ster-Kinekor is below 50% post the Covid-19 pandemic, as streaming options and online subscription video on demand services became popular during lockdowns.

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Sardi, Group CEO of Ster-Kinekor, for more insight into SA’s cinema market.

