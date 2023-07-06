MultiChoice cancels consultancy contract with board member
Shareholders have questioned the independence of Kgomotso Moroka, who had received R1.5m for ‘ad hoc’ services
06 July 2023 - 05:00
MultiChoice has terminated a consultancy contract with Kgomotso Moroka, one of its longest serving board members, after investors said the agreement puts her role as an independent director in question.
In its annual report the media and entertainment group said the agreement with Moroka had ceased at the end of June. Moroka, a senior counsel, was paid R1.5m in the year ended March for services...
