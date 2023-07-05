WATCH: Investors jittery about Canal+’s intentions for MultiChoice

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

05 July 2023 - 18:55
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ

MultiChoice says in its most recent annual report that Canal+’s investment has “garnered ongoing interest of other investors, particularly regarding their intentions”. The French company, unlike other investors, has accumulated a large chunk of the company, currently owning 31.7% of MultiChoice. According to JSE requirements, once investors reach 35% share ownership in a company, assumptions are that a takeover bid is the driving force. Business Day TV unpacked the detail of the story with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.

Companies in this Story

