WATCH: Investors jittery about Canal+’s intentions for MultiChoice

05 July 2023 - 18:55
MultiChoice says in its most recent annual report that Canal+’s investment has “garnered ongoing interest of other investors, particularly regarding their intentions”. The French company, unlike other investors, has accumulated a large chunk of the company, currently owning 31.7% of MultiChoice. According to JSE requirements, once investors reach 35% share ownership in a company, assumptions are that a takeover bid is the driving force. Business Day TV unpacked the detail of the story with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
MultiChoice says in its most recent annual report that Canal+’s investment has “garnered ongoing interest of other investors, particularly regarding their intentions”. The French company, unlike other investors, has accumulated a large chunk of the company, currently owning 31.7% of MultiChoice. According to JSE requirements, once investors reach 35% share ownership in a company, assumptions are that a takeover bid is the driving force. Business Day TV unpacked the detail of the story with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
