MultiChoice investors get French jitters

Speculation over intentions grows as Canal+ stake rises to 31.7%

03 July 2023 - 18:18
UPDATED 03 July 2023 - 22:40

Investors in Africa’s largest pay-TV operator are concerned about the intentions of deep-pocketed Canal+, which now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020.

Canal+, the pay-TV subsidiary of one of the world’s biggest media conglomerates, Vivendi, started building its stake with an initial purchase of 6.5%. It owns 31.7% of MultiChoice, not far from the 35% mark that would trigger a mandatory offer to minorities under SA’s takeover rules...

