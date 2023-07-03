Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report has been condemned roundly as a whitewash
Unions say public office bearers, including judges, MPs and traditional leaders, are living large and are not affected by rising costs
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Speculation over intentions grows as Canal+ stake rises to 31.7%
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Despite the negative economic climate, new-car sales in June were pleasing
Investors in Africa's largest pay-TV operator are concerned about the intentions of deep-pocketed Canal+, which now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020.
Canal+, the pay-TV subsidiary of one of the world's biggest media conglomerates, Vivendi, started building its stake with an initial purchase of 6.5%. It owns 31.7% of MultiChoice, not far from the 35% mark that would trigger a mandatory offer to minorities under SA's takeover rules...
MultiChoice investors get French jitters
Speculation over intentions grows as Canal+ stake rises to 31.7%
Investors in Africa’s largest pay-TV operator are concerned about the intentions of deep-pocketed Canal+, which now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020.
Canal+, the pay-TV subsidiary of one of the world’s biggest media conglomerates, Vivendi, started building its stake with an initial purchase of 6.5%. It owns 31.7% of MultiChoice, not far from the 35% mark that would trigger a mandatory offer to minorities under SA’s takeover rules...
