Investors jittery about Canal+’s intentions with MultiChoice

Investors in Africa’s largest pay-TV operator are concerned about the intentions of deep-pocketed Canal+ , which now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020.
Canal+, the pay-TV subsidiary of one of the world’s biggest media conglomerates, Vivendi, started building its stake with an initial purchase of 6.5%. It owns 31.7% of MultiChoice not far from the 35% mark that would trigger a mandatory offer to minorities under SA’s takeover rules.
MultiChoice said in its latest annual report that Canal+ investment has “garnered ongoing interest of other investors, particularly regarding their intentions.”
“While we do not comment on our shareholders or on our interactions with them, we remain committed to constructive dialogue, acting in the best interests of all our shareholders and creating sustainable long-term shareholder value.”
The group is standing by local law and its memorandum of incorporation, which both limit foreign voting rights to 20%.
For this reason, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that “a full takeover of MultiChoice looks unlikely”. Canal+ could potentially increase its holding to 35% before triggering a mandatory offer to minority shareholders.
The government published a discussion document recently which moots the possibility of raising the limit to 49%.
“Should this eventually be passed into law, it may allow foreign investors, such as Canal+, to increase investment beyond their current holding, which may result in closer management collaboration and synergies between MCG’s [MultiChoice Group’s] SSA [Sub-Saharan Africa] business and Canal+ African assets,” says Jonathan Kennedy-Good from JPMorgan.
The two companies already have a partnership and distribution alliance that has helped Canal+ grow its footprint in Africa, and aided MultiChoice to push beyond the continent.
------
The Law (Fact box)
According to the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) 36 of 2005, a foreigner may not, whether directly or indirectly: (a) exercise control over a commercial broadcasting licensee; or (b) have a financial interest or an interest either in voting shares or paid-up capital in a commercial broadcasting licensee, exceeding 20%.
The law also states that not more than 20% of the directors of a commercial broadcasting licensee may be foreigners.
This means that the law has restrictions on influence and control, as opposed to actual owners, which explains how Canal+ has been able to buy up such a large state without issues.
Canal+’s investment
At current stock prices, the French group’s stake in the former Naspers company is valued at about R13.3bn.
When Canal+ first took a position in MultiChoice, it said it was a long-term financial investment and demonstrated its confidence in the prospects of the company and of the African continent, its largest market outside its home market. It previously operated primarily in francophone Africa.
As the dominant producer and distributor of film and television content in Africa, MultiChoice has capitalised on the opportunity to export its offering to other regions curious about Africa and serving the large diaspora of Africans in places such as Europe, the US, Canada and Australia.
The group’s hyperlocal strategy combines local content acquisition, local production, and the development of local content with international production partnerships. An example of the latter is Blood Psalms, a big-budget epic drama developed in partnership with Canal+.
International Deals
MultiChoice has signed a number of deals recently that cement its monopoly status for paying TV audiences on the continent. It signed agreements with Netflix, Amazon, ESPN, Disney, Sky and NBCUniversal as a way to bring all streaming content under one roof as opposed to consumers having to pay multiple subscriptions.
Analysts have said the commercial logic behind the distribution deals is to help MultiChoice retain customers by giving them a wider choice of programmes and expose the Silicon Valley giants to audiences that are still hobbled by the slow internet speeds on the continent.
The company took its investment up a notch, entering an agreement with media giants NBCUniversal from the US and the UK’s Sky, to create a new Showmax service.
The new Showmax group will be 70% owned by MultiChoice and 30% by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and powered by its Peacock technology.
The partnership provides the Comcast group with an opportunity to push the global reach of its content and streaming technology in one of the fastest-growing video markets globally. At the same time, MultiChoice gets more content, deeper pockets and technology to boost Showmax.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
