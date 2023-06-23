Facebook parent Meta faces legal action in Malaysia

Brent futures slide 51c amid warnings about more interest rate hikes in the US
Summit for a New Global Financing Pact highlights global finance challenges
Lesotho notifies SA government of accident in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
On Thursday, the maximum temperature breached 41°C and shattered the record for the hottest day in June
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
The modified car spectacle draws younger enthusiasts to the event at Nasrec
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia said on Friday it will take legal action against Facebook parent company Meta Platforms for failing to remove “undesirable” posts, the strongest measure the country has taken to date over such content.
Last year’s closely fought national election has led to a rise in ethnic tensions and since coming to power in November, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration has vowed to curb what it calls provocative posts that touch on race and religion.
Facebook has recently been “plagued by” a significant volume of undesirable content relating to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling and scam advertisements, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement.
It also said Meta had failed to take sufficient action despite its repeated requests and that legal action was necessary to promote accountability for cybersecurity and to protect consumers.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The commission also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what legal action might be taken.
Race and religion are thorny issues in Malaysia, which has a majority of Muslim ethnic Malays alongside significant ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities.
Commentary on the country’s revered royals is also a sensitive issue and negative remarks towards them can be tried under sedition laws.
The action against Facebook comes just weeks ahead of regional elections in six states that are expected to pit Anwar’s multi-ethnic coalition against a conservative Malay Muslim alliance.
Facebook is Malaysia’s biggest social media platform with an estimated 60% of its population of 33-million having a registered account.
Globally, big social media firms that include Meta, Google’s YouTube and TikTok are often under regulatory scrutiny over content posted on their platforms.
Some Southeast Asian governments have frequently requested that content be taken down.
In 2020, Vietnam threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it did not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform. It said last year that social media platforms operating in Vietnam removed more than 3,200 posts and videos in the first quarter that contained false information and violated the country’s law.
In Indonesia, Facebook in 2019 took down hundreds of local accounts, pages and groups linked to a fake news syndicate.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Facebook parent Meta faces legal action in Malaysia
Authorities say social media platform failed to remove ‘undesirable’ posts
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia said on Friday it will take legal action against Facebook parent company Meta Platforms for failing to remove “undesirable” posts, the strongest measure the country has taken to date over such content.
Last year’s closely fought national election has led to a rise in ethnic tensions and since coming to power in November, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration has vowed to curb what it calls provocative posts that touch on race and religion.
Facebook has recently been “plagued by” a significant volume of undesirable content relating to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling and scam advertisements, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement.
It also said Meta had failed to take sufficient action despite its repeated requests and that legal action was necessary to promote accountability for cybersecurity and to protect consumers.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The commission also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what legal action might be taken.
Race and religion are thorny issues in Malaysia, which has a majority of Muslim ethnic Malays alongside significant ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities.
Commentary on the country’s revered royals is also a sensitive issue and negative remarks towards them can be tried under sedition laws.
The action against Facebook comes just weeks ahead of regional elections in six states that are expected to pit Anwar’s multi-ethnic coalition against a conservative Malay Muslim alliance.
Facebook is Malaysia’s biggest social media platform with an estimated 60% of its population of 33-million having a registered account.
Globally, big social media firms that include Meta, Google’s YouTube and TikTok are often under regulatory scrutiny over content posted on their platforms.
Some Southeast Asian governments have frequently requested that content be taken down.
In 2020, Vietnam threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it did not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform. It said last year that social media platforms operating in Vietnam removed more than 3,200 posts and videos in the first quarter that contained false information and violated the country’s law.
In Indonesia, Facebook in 2019 took down hundreds of local accounts, pages and groups linked to a fake news syndicate.
Reuters
WhatsApp hit with first fine in Russia over banned content
Meta sells Giphy to Shutterstock for $53m to comply with UK regulator
EU hits Meta with record €1.2bn fine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: The power of the free crowd versus the joys of the listed ...
CHRIS ROPER: Reporting on the good news and the bad
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.