Companies / Telecoms & Technology

IHS fears a potential hostile bid by MTN

Earlier this week, MTN issued a strongly worded statement, calling out ‘governance concerns at IHS’

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 17:25

IHS is afraid that MTN, one of its largest shareholders, could team up with another investor or parties to launch a hostile takeover of the Nigerian tower business. 

Tension continues to mount between MTN and IHS Towers. Earlier this week, Africa’s largest cellphone network provider issued a strongly worded statement, calling out “governance concerns at IHS”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.