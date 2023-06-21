Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN voting rights proposal isn’t in our best interests, IHS says

Tower company also says the mobile operator lacks the authority to call an emergency shareholders meeting

21 June 2023 - 16:59 Mudiwa Gavaza

IHS Towers has hit back at MTN’s claim that the Nigeria-based tower operator is blocking its bid to have a greater say in how the business is run, saying a proposal drawn up by the mobile operator isn’t in its best interests.

It has also rejected a call by Africa's largest mobile operator to convene an emergency meeting of shareholders, saying the company doesn’t have the authority to do so. ..

