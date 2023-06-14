Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers flags lower earnings as lockdowns hit Tencent

The media company expects core headline earnings to decline due to the pandemic’s impact on its largest equity-accounted associate

14 June 2023 - 09:15 Nico Gous

Global internet and media company Naspers flagged a drop in its key performance metric in its next annual results, because of lower profitability of its equity-accounted associates — an entity over which a company has significant influence but does not control — such as Chinese internet giant Tencent.

The total impact of these equity-accounted associates amounted to $2.3bn (R42.8bn) as Tencent, Naspers’ largest equity-accounted associate, took a knock from the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns and regulations in China...

