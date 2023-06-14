An unexpected increase in US crude oil stocks of one-million barrels hints at weak demand, lowering prices of black gold
Global internet and media company Naspers flagged a drop in its key performance metric in its next annual results, because of lower profitability of its equity-accounted associates — an entity over which a company has significant influence but does not control — such as Chinese internet giant Tencent.
The total impact of these equity-accounted associates amounted to $2.3bn (R42.8bn) as Tencent, Naspers’ largest equity-accounted associate, took a knock from the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns and regulations in China...
Naspers flags lower earnings as lockdowns hit Tencent
The media company expects core headline earnings to decline due to the pandemic’s impact on its largest equity-accounted associate
