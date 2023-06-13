Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom swings to loss as power cuts and more competition bite

13 June 2023 - 08:30 Nico Gous

ICT services and telecom company Telkom swung into a loss in its latest annual results after a year of record levels of load-shedding, lower consumer spending amid high inflation and greater competition in mobile, fibre and IT services.

“As we continued to manage the transition to next-generation technologies, group performance was under pressure from a pronounced reduction in legacy revenues for the year,” Telkom said, with revenue growing marginally at 0.9% to R43.1bn, thanks to newer technologies...

