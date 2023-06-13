Telkom swings to loss as power cuts and more competition bite

Investors watch for US CPI data and Fed rates decision
Voters ought to disregard populist promises as meaningless waffle
Plan to secure maintenance contracts is an major step aimed at solving one the biggest headaches for the national rail operator
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Telecom company goes from R2.63bn profit in 2022 to R9.97bn loss
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
News organisation takes action after notifying former star host of contract violations
The Serbian became the leading men’s Grand Slam winner at the French Open — and can clock up more
The Brics leaders have more in common with their former oppressors in the West than with the poor in their countries
ICT services and telecom company Telkom swung into a loss in its latest annual results after a year of record levels of load-shedding, lower consumer spending amid high inflation and greater competition in mobile, fibre and IT services.
“As we continued to manage the transition to next-generation technologies, group performance was under pressure from a pronounced reduction in legacy revenues for the year,” Telkom said, with revenue growing marginally at 0.9% to R43.1bn, thanks to newer technologies...
