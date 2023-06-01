WhatsApp hit with first fine in Russia over banned content

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to send ministerial envoys to G7 countries to explain SA's nonaligned position on the Russia-Ukraine war
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
Meta Platforms-owned messenger app is the latest to face penalties for failing to remove info prohibited by Moscow
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
Financial regulators need to act more forcefully to avoid rerun of banking crises, says Bank for International Settlements GM
If City win the FA Cup final they stand a chance to win the treble
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Moscow — A Russian court on Thursday fined messenger service WhatsApp 3-million roubles ($37,080) for not deleting banned content, its first fine in Russia for that offence.
WhatsApp’s parent company Meta Platforms was branded an “extremist” organisation by Moscow 2022, but the messenger app — which is popular in Russia — has not previously faced penalties for failing to remove prohibited information.
Meta’s other services, Facebook and Instagram, which are now banned in Russia, have been fined over content, as have the likes of Twitter and Alphabet’s Google.
WhatsApp, however, has previously been fined for its alleged refusal to comply with Russian data law and store Russian users’ data on servers in the country.
The RIA news agency reported that Thursday’s fine was due to WhatsApp’s refusal to remove information about the drug Lyrica, whose sale and manufacture are prohibited in Russia.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside US business hours.
The court also fined Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 3-million roubles, for not removing what Russia considers “false information” about Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Wikimedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
Moscow has for years clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24 2022.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WhatsApp hit with first fine in Russia over banned content
Moscow has labelled Meta Platforms an ‘extremist’ organisation
Moscow — A Russian court on Thursday fined messenger service WhatsApp 3-million roubles ($37,080) for not deleting banned content, its first fine in Russia for that offence.
WhatsApp’s parent company Meta Platforms was branded an “extremist” organisation by Moscow 2022, but the messenger app — which is popular in Russia — has not previously faced penalties for failing to remove prohibited information.
Meta’s other services, Facebook and Instagram, which are now banned in Russia, have been fined over content, as have the likes of Twitter and Alphabet’s Google.
WhatsApp, however, has previously been fined for its alleged refusal to comply with Russian data law and store Russian users’ data on servers in the country.
The RIA news agency reported that Thursday’s fine was due to WhatsApp’s refusal to remove information about the drug Lyrica, whose sale and manufacture are prohibited in Russia.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside US business hours.
The court also fined Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 3-million roubles, for not removing what Russia considers “false information” about Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Wikimedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
Moscow has for years clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24 2022.
Reuters
Russia crosses new thresholds as it cracks down on Putin’s enemies
Bids value ‘Russia’s Google’ at $7bn
LinkedIn aims to shut jobs app in China and cut posts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Western firms in Russia face uncertainty as exit challenges mount
State is worried about G7’s response to SA’s stance on Russia, say analysts
EDITORIAL: Russia arms scandal probe has whiff of a sham
WATCH: Why SA’s failure to nuance its Russia stance is an own goal
Brics ministers meet in push to establish group as balance to West
Drone attack takes the war to Moscow
Former comedian turns fundraiser for Ukraine war effort
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.