WhatsApp hit with first fine in Russia over banned content

Moscow has labelled Meta Platforms an ‘extremist’ organisation

01 June 2023 - 16:46 Alexander Marrow
Moscow — A Russian court on Thursday fined messenger service WhatsApp 3-million roubles ($37,080) for not deleting banned content, its first fine in Russia for that offence.

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta Platforms was branded an “extremist” organisation by Moscow 2022, but the messenger app — which is popular in Russia — has not previously faced penalties for failing to remove prohibited information.

Meta’s other services, Facebook and Instagram, which are now banned in Russia, have been fined over content, as have the likes of Twitter and Alphabet’s Google.

WhatsApp, however, has previously been fined for its alleged refusal to comply with Russian data law and store Russian users’ data on servers in the country.

The RIA news agency reported that Thursday’s fine was due to WhatsApp’s refusal to remove information about the drug Lyrica, whose sale and manufacture are prohibited in Russia.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside US business hours.

The court also fined Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 3-million roubles, for not removing what Russia considers “false information” about Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Wikimedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.

Moscow has for years clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24 2022.

Reuters 

Russia crosses new thresholds as it cracks down on Putin’s enemies

Arrest of WSJ’s Evan Gershkovich, jailing of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza and treatment of Alexei Navalny are examples of the crackdown
World
1 month ago

Bids value ‘Russia’s Google’ at $7bn

Once dubbed the ‘Google of Russia,’ Yandex is now seeking to divest of its Russian business
News
1 week ago

LinkedIn aims to shut jobs app in China and cut posts

Platform intends to cut engineering and product teams while downsizing sales and marketing
News
3 weeks ago
