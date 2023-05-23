Meta sells Giphy to Shutterstock for $53m to comply with UK regulator

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
Calib Cassim has been acting chief since the departure of André de Ruyter in February
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Asset manager taking dispute with Sars on an appeal process that may take up to two years
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
African Development Bank estimates that the continent will need $2.7-trillion by 2030 to finance its needs
Bucs coach views Sekhukhune as potential party-poopers come Saturday's Nedbank Cup final
Despite its 20km/h top speed, this E-scooter may nip through busy cities quicker than fire-breathing AMG cars
Shutterstock said on Tuesday it would buy animated-images platform Giphy from Meta Platforms for $53m in cash, months after the Facebook owner had agreed to divest the company on competition concerns.
Britain’s competition regulator last year ordered Meta to sell Giphy over fears that it could deny or limit competitors such as Snapchat and Twitter access to the target’s content.
Meta had reportedly paid $400m for New York-based Giphy in 2020. A year later the deal was challenged by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority and its successful campaign was the first time a regulator had forced a US tech giant to sell an already acquired company.
Shares of Shutterstock, which expects the deal to close next month, rose as much as 4% premarket.
The company said Giphy would add “minimal” revenue this year and it would launch efforts to increase revenue from 2024.
“This is an exciting next step in Shutterstock’s journey as an end-to-end creative platform,” said Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy.
Giphy boasts of the world’s largest repository of animated images, popularly called GIFs, and web-based stickers which are used on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Microsoft Teams.
Its content, which also includes official submissions from media firms such as Disney and Netflix, garners 15-billion daily impressions.
The Giphy deal will allow access to about 1.7-billion daily users, Shutterstock said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Meta sells Giphy to Shutterstock for $53m to comply with UK regulator
Stock image service buys gif producer months after competition regulator ruling
Shutterstock said on Tuesday it would buy animated-images platform Giphy from Meta Platforms for $53m in cash, months after the Facebook owner had agreed to divest the company on competition concerns.
Britain’s competition regulator last year ordered Meta to sell Giphy over fears that it could deny or limit competitors such as Snapchat and Twitter access to the target’s content.
Meta had reportedly paid $400m for New York-based Giphy in 2020. A year later the deal was challenged by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority and its successful campaign was the first time a regulator had forced a US tech giant to sell an already acquired company.
Shares of Shutterstock, which expects the deal to close next month, rose as much as 4% premarket.
The company said Giphy would add “minimal” revenue this year and it would launch efforts to increase revenue from 2024.
“This is an exciting next step in Shutterstock’s journey as an end-to-end creative platform,” said Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy.
Giphy boasts of the world’s largest repository of animated images, popularly called GIFs, and web-based stickers which are used on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Microsoft Teams.
Its content, which also includes official submissions from media firms such as Disney and Netflix, garners 15-billion daily impressions.
The Giphy deal will allow access to about 1.7-billion daily users, Shutterstock said.
Reuters
Microsoft and Activision still face UK and US battles after EU nod
Here’s how much you need to join the richest 1% globally
EU hits Meta with record €1.2bn fine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Court rejects Twitter shareholder lawsuit against Musk
Micron shares drop after China labels it a ‘cybersecurity risk’
EU hits Meta with record €1.2bn fine
Bids value ‘Russia’s Google’ at $7bn
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.