Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec’s annual profit more than doubles

The ICT group aims to address the gap between its valuation and its underlying assets

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 13:00 Nico Gous

ICT group Datatec reported a rise in annual profit as it benefited from the growing demand for networking and cyber security and hopes the easing of the semiconductor shortage will boost future performance.

“We continue to see consistent demand for our technology solutions and services across the world. With supply chain issues abating and backlogs reducing, our operations remain well-positioned in their markets,” CEO Jens Montanana said in the results for the year to end-February...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.