ICT services and telecom company Telkom has warned it will report a big drop in profit in its next annual results after impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax charges.
The company, valued at R16bn on the JSE, expects its reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure for local companies, will fall by 85%-105% to between 86.3c and a possible loss of 28.8c, and normalised HEPS, which excludes one-off restructuring costs and the one-off impairment charge, will decrease 60%-80% to 115.5c-230.1c in the year to end-March...
Telkom flags big drop in profit in next annual results
Impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax took a bite out of the ICT services and telecom company’s 2023 results
ICT services and telecom company Telkom has warned it will report a big drop in profit in its next annual results after impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax charges.
The company, valued at R16bn on the JSE, expects its reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure for local companies, will fall by 85%-105% to between 86.3c and a possible loss of 28.8c, and normalised HEPS, which excludes one-off restructuring costs and the one-off impairment charge, will decrease 60%-80% to 115.5c-230.1c in the year to end-March...
