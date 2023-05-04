Companies / Telecoms & Technology

France orders Meta to allow greater access to ad data

04 May 2023 - 16:08 America Hernandez
A Meta Platforms sign. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
A Meta Platforms sign. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Paris — France’s antitrust watchdog on Thursday gave Facebook-owner Meta two months to change its access rules for ad verification partners, saying the company was potentially taking unfair advantage of a dominant market position in online advertising.

In a statement, the competition authority said Meta must publish new access criteria for partners seeking to use its analytical tools to assess whether online ad campaigns have been actually seen by people and are not displayed in a way that could harm the reputation of the brand.

It said the new criteria must be transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate.

“We are reviewing the interim decision and considering all our options,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Ad verification companies offer services including measuring how many views online ads receive, detecting fraudulent online traffic, and ensuring client ads do not appear on websites harming their brand, such as pornographic sites.

The French body said Meta’s invite-only approach allowed access to its data to only the biggest operators and might be considered discriminatory in the fields of the firm’s “viewability” and “brand safety” offerings.

The case was brought by Adloox, a small, independent French ad verification company, which sought unsuccessfully to be granted access to Meta’s data for these services from 2016 to 2022.

Adloox complained to the competition authority in 2022, and the authority found the barrier to entry created by Meta constituted an “immediate and grave” harm to Adloox specifically, as well as to the independent ad verification sector as a whole.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray sees rates, inflation ‘higher and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec’s generators to power Sandton traffic ...
Companies / Property
3.
Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pick n Pay chair lambastes government for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sibanye rings leadership changes at newly ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

PARMY OLSON: Mark Zuckerberg at a crossroads

Opinion

Latecomer Meta accelerates push into generative AI products

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

How TikTok can spur many US teens to kill themselves

News

Meta urged to halt plans to allow teens into the metaverse

Life

Twitter merges with shell firm X, now part of Musk’s ‘everything app’ plan

News

Smaller bonuses likely for Meta employees who don’t quite make the grade

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.