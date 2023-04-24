NEWS ANALYSIS: Behind Lesaka’s liquidity challenges

The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
The Judicial Services Commission and its chairpersons are to be commended for this profound change
Abdella Abadiga was last seen paying for a parking ticket at Mall of Africa in 2022
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
Nkwe Platinum CEO Zhiyu Fan says there are startling differences between regulatory climate of SA and other African countries
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Warring sides accuse each other of attacking convoy of French nationals
SA’s richest franchise missing out on Heineken Champions Cup rugby next year is a calamity.
Financial management was one of the earliest goals of artificial intelligence research
Movements in Lesaka Technologies’s share price last week highlight the importance of the group’s plan to increase the number of shares for trading by turning about the business and making it a more attractive stock.
The group, valued at R4.49bn, has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE, and uses its banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to small businesses and consumers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Behind Lesaka’s liquidity challenges
Trading activity from a small group of investors can result in big swings in the share price
Movements in Lesaka Technologies’s share price last week highlight the importance of the group’s plan to increase the number of shares for trading by turning about the business and making it a more attractive stock.
The group, valued at R4.49bn, has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE, and uses its banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to small businesses and consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.