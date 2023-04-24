Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Capprec steams ahead with acquisition as it buys local software company

The fintech group will pay R131.2m for Dariel Solutions

24 April 2023 - 14:34 Nico Gous

Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) has agreed to buy local software engineering and development company Dariel Solutions for R131.2m as it looks to invest in established companies that deliver innovative and disruptive solutions to mainly institutional clients.

“Digital transformation, as well as an acceleration in demand for electronic payments, cloud services and related solutions, continue to support robust industry growth prospects over the medium term,” the company, valued at R2bn on the JSE, said...

