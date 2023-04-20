BREAKING NEWS: PIC board issues warning to CEO Abel Sithole over Ayo deal

Fed official says US inflation remains a problem, while UK CPI points to further monetary tightening
The PIC board held an ordinary meeting on Monday where it reprimanded the executives for keeping the board in the dark about the deal
Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Abel Sithole was taken to task by the board of Africa's largest asset manager, for keeping it in dark over the deal to settle the legal dispute with Ayo Technology Solutions.
The board, led by deputy finance minister David Masondo, took a hard line against the fund manager’s executives for concluding a settlement deal with Ayo without having informed the board of such a deal...
Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Abel Sithole was taken to task by the board of Africa's largest asset manager, for keeping it in dark over the deal to settle the legal dispute with Ayo Technology Solutions.
The board, led by deputy finance minister David Masondo, took a hard line against the fund manager’s executives for concluding a settlement deal with Ayo without having informed the board of such a deal...
