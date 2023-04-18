Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple opens its first India retail store

18 April 2023 - 09:47 M Sriram and Tanvi Mehta
Apple CEO Tim Cook, centre right, shakes hands with a customer during the opening of the new Apple BKC store in Mumbai, India, on April 18 2023. Picture: BLOOMBERG/INDRANIL ADITYA
Apple CEO Tim Cook, centre right, shakes hands with a customer during the opening of the new Apple BKC store in Mumbai, India, on April 18 2023. Picture: BLOOMBERG/INDRANIL ADITYA

Mumbai — About 300 people lined up at Apple’s store in Mumbai on Tuesday, as fans took selfies with CEO Tim Cook who inaugurated the first retail store run by the company in India, underscoring the importance of its market.

People gathered from across the nation, hoping to be among the first to enter the store in an opening event featuring local music and folk dancers. Some fans queued outside from the previous night to get their hands on Apple products, even though they are available online in India.

“The fanboy inside me would not listen,” Purav Mehta, 30, said, as he waited to get Cook’s signature on his boxed mint-condition iPod Touch, which he had bought on eBay, as well as waiting to buy the Apple Watch Ultra.

Many wore T-shirts in the style favoured by co-founder Steve Jobs, had their hair cut in the shape of an Apple logo and one fan even brought a version of the first Apple computer launched in 1984.

“The vibe here is just different,” said 23-year old Aan Shah, who travelled from the western industrial city of Ahmadabad for the launch in India's commercial capital. “It’s not like buying from some normal store. There’s just no comparison. It’s so exciting.”

His love for Apple took him to store openings as a young student in New York and Boston, where he once got a chance to meet Cook, he said.

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the South Asian nation, but its products have been available on e-commerce websites, while its online store opened in 2020. The new store opens as Indian consumers look to upgrade their smartphones to glitzier models, with richer feature sets, from budget devices typically costing less than $120.

Still, Apple’s pricey phones are affordable for only a few in India, where it accounts for just a 3% share of the market.

The new store, located in the Reliance-owned Jio World Drive mall, opened for bloggers and tech analysts at a private event on Monday, while many Indian film and television celebrities were seen meeting Cook that night.

A second store in Delhi, the capital, is set to open on Thursday. Cook is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the deputy IT minister later this week.

As Apple pushes to make India a bigger manufacturing base, some of its products, including iPhones, are being assembled in the country by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron. It also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bank Zero targets 100,000 customers with iKhokha ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec slumps after impairments rise 80%
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Aspen executive decries lack of support for ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Sasol shareholder questions ‘vague’ just ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

India embraces iPhone as Apple’s sales grow 50% in the year

News

Google slides as Samsung considers ties with Microsoft’s Bing

News

Apple explores Thai MacBook production in diversification effort

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.