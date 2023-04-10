The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia
Department dismisses slow progress on visa overhaul with obfuscation and bluster, putting the economy at further risk
Metal theft and vandalism suspected after seven pylons collapsed at the weekend, leaving much of Pretoria East and Mamelodi without power
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu is fighting to restore regional retailer’s reputation after messy fight with auditor
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Moscow sending in special forces and airborne units as its mercenary group is now exhausted
Chiefs not quite up there after their challenge hit a speed bump with a draw against lowly Marumo Gallants
Only 100 units of this open-top coupe powered by a naturally aspirated V12 will be produced
Local mobile operators have a little more time before they may be forced to change rules around when and how mobile data balances expire. Just how long this will take remains unclear at the moment.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA, the telecom regulator, said it was allowing industry players another round of consultation before making a determination on these rules. ..
Mobile operators could be forced to extend data expiry periods
The Independent Communications Authority of SA will allow industry players another round of consultation before ruling on the issue
