Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH upbeat despite interim loss

Technology group has put scandals behind it and is now ‘a normal business’, says CEO Stephen van Coller

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 12:14 Nico Gous

EOH sounded an upbeat note on Wednesday despite reporting an interim loss as a result of higher operating costs and taxes.

The company, valued at R1.11bn on the JSE, posted a loss of R5.33m for the six months to end-January — a reversal of the previous corresponding period’s R22.18m profit — though CEO Stephen van Coller said in a statement he is “able to address our stakeholders in the context of EOH being a normal business”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.