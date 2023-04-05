Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
The DA has been accused of positioning itself as superior to other parties in its proposal of an opposition coalition to unseat the governing ANC in 2024’s national elections
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Energy giant Shell was the first major company to branch into offsets development
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Investigation is looking into what happened to more than £600,000 raised by Scottish independence campaigners
Edgar Marutlulle moved to junior rugby while assistant coaches remain in their roles
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
EOH sounded an upbeat note on Wednesday despite reporting an interim loss as a result of higher operating costs and taxes.
The company, valued at R1.11bn on the JSE, posted a loss of R5.33m for the six months to end-January — a reversal of the previous corresponding period’s R22.18m profit — though CEO Stephen van Coller said in a statement he is “able to address our stakeholders in the context of EOH being a normal business”...
EOH upbeat despite interim loss
Technology group has put scandals behind it and is now 'a normal business', says CEO Stephen van Coller
