The move comes ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting and is expected to push up prices
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
There's no new cash for the R37.4bn public service pay deal, Treasury warns
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Playing in his 50th ODI, Markram knocked up a first 100 in a format suited to his technique.
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
Vodacom says taxation policies pose a significant challenge to financial inclusion gains by mobile money services.
The group, which operates one of the largest mobile payments platforms in Africa, has authored a white paper that aims to win over African legislators to a world of softer regulation. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vodacom flags negative effect of taxes on mobile money in Africa
Phone giant says government policies pose a significant challenge to sustainability of services
Vodacom says taxation policies pose a significant challenge to financial inclusion gains by mobile money services.
The group, which operates one of the largest mobile payments platforms in Africa, has authored a white paper that aims to win over African legislators to a world of softer regulation. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.