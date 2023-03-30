Alibaba to divest noncore assets, may relinquish control of some businesses

Reduced fears of contagion in the financial sector and profit-taking weigh on safe-haven bullion bids
Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
Veil of secrecy soon to be lifted if asset manager’s board has its way
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
The automotive-components manufacturer and battery-maker battled several challenges, including last year’s devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal
The Reserve Bank is expected to switch to pause mode after this MPC meeting, assuming limited changes to its medium-term inflation forecasts and an expected pause by the US Fed
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
The downside to the modern era’s glut of professional cricket is that the outstanding performances are soon forgotten, as are their stories.
Having won a $21.88bn contract with the US government, many of the problems surfaced that couch-surfers experienced, including nausea and eyestrain
Shanghai/Hong Kong — Alibaba said on Thursday it will look to monetise noncore assets and consider giving up control of some businesses, as the Chinese tech conglomerate reinvents itself after a regulatory crackdown that wiped 70% off its shares.
Group CEO Daniel Zhang said the company’s break-up into separate businesses will allow its units to become more agile and eventually launch their own initial public offerings (IPOs).
His comments come two days after Alibaba announced the largest restructuring in the company’s history, which will see it change into a holding company structure with six business units, each with their own boards and CEOs.
“Alibaba will be more of the nature of an asset and capital operator than a business operator, in relation to the business group companies,” Zhang told investors on a conference call on Thursday.
On the same call, Alibaba CFO Toby Xu said the group would “continue to evaluate the strategic importance of these companies” and “decide whether to continue to retain control”.
Alibaba’s indication that it could divest from assets and sell control of business units after they go public comes more than two years after Beijing launched a sweeping crackdown on its tech giants, targeting monopolistic practices, data security protection and other issues.
While the new business units will have their own CEOs and boards, Alibaba will retain seats on those boards in the short-term, Zhang added.
The group’s Hong Kong-listed shares opened 2.7% higher after the investor call and after a 12% jump on Wednesday. Gains narrowed to 2.0% by afternoon trade.
Matter of survival
Alibaba began laying the groundwork for the restructuring a few years ago, Zhang said.
As a result of the restructuring, each business unit can pursue independent fundraisings and IPOs when they’re ready, Xu said, when asked about the timeline for the listings. The changes will come into effect immediately.
“We believe the market is the litmus test, so each company can pursue financing and IPO as and when they are ready,” said Xu.
Alibaba, however, will decide whether the group wants to keep strategic control of each unit after they go public.
Meanwhile, the group is also planning to continue to monetise non-strategic assets in its portfolio to optimise its capital structure, said Xu.
Alibaba’s major rival, Tencent, has in the past year divested from a number of portfolio companies including selling a $3bn stake in SEA, and transferring $16.4bn worth of JD.com shares and $20bn worth of Meituan shares to shareholders.
For its part, Alibaba has made or announced 18 divestments since 2020, Refinitiv data showed.
Alibaba will be more of the nature of an asset and capital operator than a business operator, in relation to the business group companies.
Alibaba’s reorganisation will not change its share repurchase plan, Xu added on the call. Alibaba implemented a $6bn share buyback programme in 2018, which had expanded to $40bn by late 2022.
Qi Wang, CEO of China-focused asset manager MegaTrust Investment, said the sector’s strategic move to reorganise was about survival.
“These internet firms are not going to just sit there and let regulation erode away their growth and profits,” Wang said. “Companies including Tencent, Alibaba, JD, Didi and ByteDance have been making bottom-up changes to mitigate the regulatory risk, cost-cutting [layoffs], improving operating efficiency, divesting noncore businesses.”
Alibaba, once valued at more than $800bn, has seen its market valuation decline to $260bn since Beijing started the crackdown on its sprawling tech sector in late 2020.
Some analysts say Alibaba is undervalued as a stand-alone conglomerate and that a break-up would allow investors to value each business division independently.
The restructuring could also better protect Alibaba shareholders from regulatory pressures, as penalties levied on one division in theory would not affect the operations of another.
Ratings agencies S&P and Moody’s said this week Alibaba’s restructuring was credit positive.
However, S&P said it was not yet known how existing resources would be divvied up or how the group would support businesses with significant cash needs.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Alibaba to divest noncore assets, may relinquish control of some businesses
The Chinese tech giant is restructuring into a holding company with six business units, allowing its divisions to become more agile and launch their own IPOs
Shanghai/Hong Kong — Alibaba said on Thursday it will look to monetise noncore assets and consider giving up control of some businesses, as the Chinese tech conglomerate reinvents itself after a regulatory crackdown that wiped 70% off its shares.
Group CEO Daniel Zhang said the company’s break-up into separate businesses will allow its units to become more agile and eventually launch their own initial public offerings (IPOs).
His comments come two days after Alibaba announced the largest restructuring in the company’s history, which will see it change into a holding company structure with six business units, each with their own boards and CEOs.
“Alibaba will be more of the nature of an asset and capital operator than a business operator, in relation to the business group companies,” Zhang told investors on a conference call on Thursday.
On the same call, Alibaba CFO Toby Xu said the group would “continue to evaluate the strategic importance of these companies” and “decide whether to continue to retain control”.
Alibaba’s indication that it could divest from assets and sell control of business units after they go public comes more than two years after Beijing launched a sweeping crackdown on its tech giants, targeting monopolistic practices, data security protection and other issues.
While the new business units will have their own CEOs and boards, Alibaba will retain seats on those boards in the short-term, Zhang added.
The group’s Hong Kong-listed shares opened 2.7% higher after the investor call and after a 12% jump on Wednesday. Gains narrowed to 2.0% by afternoon trade.
Matter of survival
Alibaba began laying the groundwork for the restructuring a few years ago, Zhang said.
As a result of the restructuring, each business unit can pursue independent fundraisings and IPOs when they’re ready, Xu said, when asked about the timeline for the listings. The changes will come into effect immediately.
“We believe the market is the litmus test, so each company can pursue financing and IPO as and when they are ready,” said Xu.
Alibaba, however, will decide whether the group wants to keep strategic control of each unit after they go public.
Meanwhile, the group is also planning to continue to monetise non-strategic assets in its portfolio to optimise its capital structure, said Xu.
Alibaba’s major rival, Tencent, has in the past year divested from a number of portfolio companies including selling a $3bn stake in SEA, and transferring $16.4bn worth of JD.com shares and $20bn worth of Meituan shares to shareholders.
For its part, Alibaba has made or announced 18 divestments since 2020, Refinitiv data showed.
Alibaba’s reorganisation will not change its share repurchase plan, Xu added on the call. Alibaba implemented a $6bn share buyback programme in 2018, which had expanded to $40bn by late 2022.
Qi Wang, CEO of China-focused asset manager MegaTrust Investment, said the sector’s strategic move to reorganise was about survival.
“These internet firms are not going to just sit there and let regulation erode away their growth and profits,” Wang said. “Companies including Tencent, Alibaba, JD, Didi and ByteDance have been making bottom-up changes to mitigate the regulatory risk, cost-cutting [layoffs], improving operating efficiency, divesting noncore businesses.”
Alibaba, once valued at more than $800bn, has seen its market valuation decline to $260bn since Beijing started the crackdown on its sprawling tech sector in late 2020.
Some analysts say Alibaba is undervalued as a stand-alone conglomerate and that a break-up would allow investors to value each business division independently.
The restructuring could also better protect Alibaba shareholders from regulatory pressures, as penalties levied on one division in theory would not affect the operations of another.
Ratings agencies S&P and Moody’s said this week Alibaba’s restructuring was credit positive.
However, S&P said it was not yet known how existing resources would be divvied up or how the group would support businesses with significant cash needs.
Reuters
Alibaba to split into six and explore IPOs
Asian stocks rally as Alibaba offers break-up plan and banking fears ease
Alibaba’s restructuring sparks investor optimism as Beijing crackdown ends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.