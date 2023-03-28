MyBroadband to bring you SA’s biggest network quality test

To determine which mobile network operator offers the best voice and data network quality in SA, MyBroadband has launched a new network quality testing project.

The company will conduct in-depth testing on Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom networks across SA.

When selecting a mobile network, quality is a major consideration for consumers, especially with load-shedding causing havoc among operators.

For this project, MyBroadband will use Keysight's testing platform, Nemo, to test a range of variables using high-end Samsung devices. It has partnered with these top SA companies:

Coral-i: a distributor of Keysight's world-leading network testing platform

Afristay: One of SA's largest accommodation portals, with more than 20,000 holiday homes, guest houses, BnBs and villas listed.

Analytico: Provider of market research and network intelligence insights to SA IT and telecommunications companies.

MyBroadband also worked with antenna and wireless communications specialist Poynting to design its test benches and testing vehicle.

Poynting is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cellular antennas. CEO Andre Fourie and chief technology officer Derek Nitch assisted with the project’s design.

Bigger and better

The 2023 mobile network quality testing project builds on previous MyBroadband projects focusing on mobile data performance.

This time, MyBroadband will test a more comprehensive range of network metrics, including:

Call success and drop rate

Call setup time average, minimum and maximum

Voice quality average, minimum and maximum; and

Download and upload speed, and latency.

Voice and data network quality tests will be conducted in all major cities and towns across the country, which has not been done before.

Analytico, in partnership with Coral-i, will analyse the data to rank SA's mobile operators from best to worst. The data will also be used to compare the performance of network vendors — Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson and ZTE.

Accommodation partner

To conduct speed tests, our engineers must sleep in various locations — from big cities to small towns. MyBroadband chose Afristay as its accommodation partner, with a portal that made it easy to book and organise the engineers’ countrywide stayovers.

This article was sponsored by MyBroadband.