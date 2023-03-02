Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice pushes for streaming power with NBCUniversal-Sky partnership

MultiChoice says the new Showmax Group will be exceptionally well placed to scale rapidly and become the leading platform in Africa

BL Premium
02 March 2023 - 12:53 Mudiwa Gavaza

MultiChoice is pushing for streaming dominance in Africa, announcing on Thursday that had entered into an agreement with media giants NBCUniversal from the US and the UK’s Sky, which will create a new Showmax service. 

The former Naspers-owned group appears to be feeling the pressure from lower-priced streaming products the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Disney. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.