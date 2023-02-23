Blue Label revises Cell C value in its books

Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Deputy minister says the energy sector needs to be liberalised but that does not mean privatisation
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Cell C’s largest shareholder, Blue Label completed a recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite criticised the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers
Shangqiu joins other cities in failing to maintain basic public services
Proteas face unexpected pressure from the surge in interest in their bid to beat England
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Almost four years after Blue Label Telecoms wrote down its stake in Cell C, the prepaid specialist has now positively revalued its investment after a recapitalisation of the mobile provider.
Blue Label, Cell C’s largest shareholder, completed the long-awaited recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September. SA’s fourth-largest mobile network operator has struggled to make a profit since it opened for business in 2001...
