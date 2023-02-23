Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blue Label revises Cell C value in its books

Cell C’s largest shareholder, Blue Label completed a recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September

23 February 2023 - 16:47 Mudiwa Gavaza

Almost four years after Blue Label Telecoms wrote down its stake in Cell C, the prepaid specialist has now positively revalued its investment after a recapitalisation of the mobile provider. 

Blue Label, Cell C’s largest shareholder, completed the long-awaited recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September. SA’s fourth-largest mobile network operator has struggled to make a profit since it opened for business in 2001...

